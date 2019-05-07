Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi's Delhi rally will be last nail in Opposition's coffin: Vijay Goel

The seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Goel. (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan will be the last nail in the coffin of the AAP and the Congress in Delhi, and that the BJP is expecting Muslim women and first-time voters to participate in it in large numbers.

He said the party chose Ramila Maidan for the prime minister's rally on Wednesday considering its political significance and that the public meeting would be the largest-ever in Delhi.

Large digital screens will be put up on the roadside. Arrangements have been made to ferry people from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the rally, the senior Delhi BJP leader said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party has ensured enough number of ambulances, drinking water and route maps. "I understand that after this rally, Congress and AAP candidates will find it difficult to save their deposits. This will be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition in Delhi," he said.

"In the run-up to the rally, we have held meetings in all of our 272 divisions in the city over the last 10 days. We have reached out to students, especially the first-time voters, traders and Muslim women, urging them to participate in the rally in greater numbers," Goel said.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Goel Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp