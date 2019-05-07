Trying to convince people to vote for education, health instead of Mandir-Masjid: Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Replying to a notice sent by the Delhi poll panel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said he had no hesitation in accepting that he was trying to convince people to vote for education and health instead of Mandir-Masjid (politics of religion).

Sisodia was issued a notice by the Delhi chief electoral officer following a complaint by the BJP which alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used public funds for issuing letters seeking votes by highlighting achievements of the government.

"However, as far as the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party leader is concerned, I would like to say that this is nothing but expression of their frustration. The letters have been written by me to individuals in my personal capacity. No public fund has been used in sending the letters," he said in his reply.

The minister also urged the BJP not to indulge in "petty politics" and try to seek votes on the basis of work "if they have done any". He said the Election Commission should "also encourage political parties to seek votes on the issues like education, health, water, electricity, jobs, etc. and discourage parties who are seeking votes in the name of hate".

Citing that the pass percentage of Delhi government schools in class 12 has increased and crossed 94 per cent, which is a record in the history of national capital, Sisodia said not only education but the infrastructure of schools and several other things have undergone drastic change.

"It's a matter of pride for me to be the Education Minister of Delhi and I have no hesitation to accept that I am trying to convince people of Delhi to vote on the issues of education, health, etc. instead of issues of Mandir-Masjid and other fictitious issues being raised by BJP and its leader Sh Narender Modiji," he said in the reply.