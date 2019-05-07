Vote for AAP and sealing will stop, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged traders to look beyond the “pseudo-nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance to stop the sealing drive in the national capital.

Trying to wean the city’s trader community away from the BJP, Kejriwal said he will fight to stop the sealing drive if all seven AAP nominees are elected.

Sealing is one issue which is believed to be in the minds of many voters and sensing the same, all parties have resorted to a blame game. The sealing drive has been on for over a year now, had been opposed by the city’s trade unions and market associations. Traders in many parts of the city erupted in anger and violence as sealing drives were conducted. The latest of such incidents took place in the Mayapuri industrial area.

“Vote for AAP and sealing will stop. We have shown that the drive could be put on hold by getting a stay order from the court. You voted for BJP and have seen what it got you. Your shops were sealed and you suffered because they didn’t have a plan. If you vote for the BJP, sealing won’t stop. I will fight till my last breath for you,” Kejriwal said.

“Is this nationalism? What kind of Rashtrawad (nationalism) is this when businesses are hit and the economy is in bad shape? Tarders shape the nation. Modi’s nationalism is fake. It is pseudo nationalism,” Kejriwal said.