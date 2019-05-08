Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Gandhi siblings for holding rallies in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said Priyanka Gandhi was holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh against the SP-BSP combine and in Delhi against the AAP.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should focus their election campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh instead of "wasting time" in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, he said: "Priyanka Gandhi should not waste her time in Delhi. The Congress will lose its deposit here. Instead, she should campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the fight is between the Congress and BJP."

Kejriwal said Priyanka Gandhi was holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh against the SP-BSP combine and in Delhi against the AAP.

And Rahul Gandhi was wasting time in Delhi. As the Congress President he should focus on the other states, he said.

He said the Gandhi siblings were not going to places where the Congress was in a direct fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi votes on May 12.

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

