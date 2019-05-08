Home Cities Delhi

Congress 'report card' on Kejriwal government alleges failure on governance front

The Congress alleged that the Delhi government had failed on various fronts, including education, health, public transport, electricity supply and welfare schemes for poor, among others.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit (File Photo| Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday brought out a "report card" of the AAP government in the national capital, with the party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit blaming the dispensation of "failure" on all fronts and taking credit for works done earlier by her party.

ALSO READ| AAP throws five questions to Narendra Modi to answer at rally

The "report card" alleged that the Delhi government had failed on various fronts, including education, health, public transport, electricity supply and welfare schemes for poor, among others. "The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been a total failure in delivering on its promises. It has taken credit for the works done by the Congress government during its 15-year rule in Delhi," Dikshit said.

Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013. No reaction of the AAP was immediately available in this connection.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Dikshit's former cabinet colleague and working president of the Delhi Congress Haroon Yusuf charged that in the last four years, the AAP government had built only nine schools despite the availability of 52 plots of land for the purpose.

The AAP government has not lived up to its promise of setting up 1,000 Mohalla Clinics and it has so far come up with only 183 of them, that too by shutting down 111 dispensaries which were already functioning, former Delhi minister Subhash Chopra said.

ALSO READ| People will vote for Arvind Kejriwal, his work: Raghav Chadha

The ruling AAP takes credit for revamping the education and health sectors in Delhi and has been critical of the Sheila Dikshit regime on a host of issues, including governance and development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit AAP report card Delhi Congress India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp