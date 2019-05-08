Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking to restrain AAP from promising full statehood

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking direction to restrain the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from promising to grant full statehood to the national capital.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Anil Dutt Sharma.

In his plea, the petitioner told the court that the AAP, in its manifesto, had promised to grant full statehood to Delhi.

Sharma said that the AAP was misleading the people of Delhi by seeking their vote based upon incorrect or false information.

He added that the AAP had no such power and authority to fulfil its promise of securing full statehood to Delhi.

The petitioner said that even if the AAP wins all the seven seats in Delhi, they cannot grant full statehood to the national capital.