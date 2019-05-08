Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest gang duping youths in Ayushman Bharat Yojna's name

A victim had lodged a complaint on April 30 at Connaught Place police station with regard to the recruitment syndicate that duped him.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four persons for cheating over 360 unemployed youths of various states to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious project "Ayushman Bharat Yojna", a police officer said on Tuesday.

The mastermind of gang, Gyan Prakash, 30, and his three accomplices -- Rishi Kant, 27, Ram Narayan, 28, and Praveen Kumar, 22, all residents of Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram -- were arrested between Friday and Monday in separate police raids.

"Following strong pressure from PMO, a team headed by SHO Vinod Narang and Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar worked hard and cracked the case within six days. Police team got a tip-off from the post office from where the job application envelops were dispatched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

"Fake appointment letters printed on Aysuhman Bharat Yojna letterhead, fake stamps of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), SIM cards, forged documents of the Ministry and other government plans and schemes, linked bank account details and laptops used in the commission of crime were recovered from a room in Tigoan in Faridabad from where the syndicate was operating," Verma said.

A victim, Surender Kumar, resident of Mahendergarh district of Haryana, had lodged a complaint on April 30 at Connaught Place police station with regard to the recruitment syndicate that duped him.

"Kumar had in his complaint alleged that he is unemployed and preparing for government job. He saw an advertisement on April 14 in a national daily regarding open recruitment under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojna'. He later sent his resume for job.

"Kumar on April 25 received an envelope through Speed Post and found a joining letter on the letterhead of Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) from Connaught Place on which the same mobile number was printed that had appeared in the advertisement," he said.

"The joining letter also directed him to get a bank account number by contacting on the same mobile number and deposit Rs 12,500 amount as security deposit. Kumar then decided to visit Jeeven Bharti building to enquire about the recruitment. On going there, he found the joining letter received by him was fake," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, Gyan Prakash disclosed that he had started colour workshop in Narela in 2011 and also started transport business simultaneously but later went bankrupt due to heavy losses. As huge debts piled up, he shared his problem with his friend who convinced him to earn huge money through an easy way of cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of jobs in the projects of government of India. He later introduced him to Rihsi Kant and two others," the officer added.

The gang used to target youths in remote areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mathura and Madhya Pradesh, among others. The gang has already duped over 360 youths to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Ayushman Bharat Yojna
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp