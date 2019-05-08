New multi-designer store hits Khan Market

By Express News Service

Charu Singh, Founder of Zooki, launches of her new store Zooki Pret — a multi-designer store at Khan Market, New Delhi. Zooki celebrates Indian textiles and native embroidery, cuts and silhouettes. The store hosts eight designer labels from across India, and has a huge collection of digital prints as well. The new outlet showcases resort wear in block colours, and a mix of Indo-Western silhouettes. For instance, saris have been teamed with shirts that go well with Western-styled destination weddings. They also have a range of floral prints, to complement the summers and the current international trend.