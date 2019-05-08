Home Cities Delhi

Nitish Katara murder case: SC asks Central govt to review security threat to witness    

It was Ajay who had testified that he had last seen the victim along with the accused before his murder and this led to the conviction of the three accused.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to review the threat perception and consider granting adequate security to the key witness in the case, whose unequivocal testimony in the Nitish Katara murder case had led to the conviction of three accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of one Ajay Katara’s submission that either he be granted “round the clock” security or be relocated to a “safer place” by the security agencies considering the threats to his life.

He was the key witness in the murder case of Nitish Katara who was kidnapped and killed by Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Sukhdev Pehalwan in 2002.

The witness, who has already been provided four Personal Security Officers (PSOs), has now moved the apex court for enhanced security.

“ANS Nadkarni, Additional Solicitor General appearing for Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs, submits that any further requirement of additional security will be reviewed within a period of one week from today,” the court said. 

“If the competent authority is of the view that the security of the petitioner needs to be enhanced, the same shall be done. We direct the concerned authority in the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to act accordingly forthwith and, in any case, within a period of seven days from today,” the apex court ordered. 
With agency inputs

