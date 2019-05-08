Home Cities Delhi

People will elect 'apna aadmi': AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey

The North East Delhi constituency -- formed in 2008 -- is going for its third general election on May 12.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey

AAP's North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Calling himself a local, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey believes people in the Lok Sabha elections will elect their own man who is aware of the area's ground reality -- and not "political stars".

The North East Delhi constituency -- formed in 2008 -- is going for its third general election on May 12.

The constituency has elected the two national parties in the last two elections. In 2009, when the Congress formed the government at the Centre, it voted for Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress. In 2014, under the Modi wave, BJP's Manoj Tiwari was elected.

Pandey said the people living in the area have been exploited by both the big parties.

ALSO READ: ADR finds discrepancies in affidavits of AAP, Congress candidates

"The people have paid the price of electing big names from outside... The big stars are good when you look from outside, but when it comes to giving light to your house, a small 'diya' is good enough and the 'star' will not be of any use," he said speaking in Hindi.

He said the "big names" were unaware of the ground realities.

"How can someone who was never stuck in the jams in Waziarbad, Khajoori Chowk or Shastri Park understand what the people face everyday? Someone not having the ideas of Karawal Nagar issues and its roads can never solve the issues faced by the locals. When the big names are not even aware of the issues, how can we expect them to solve them?"

Calling himself a local, he added: "This time, the people have decided to elect a local -- who is well aware of the area -- to represent them in Parliament."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Asked about caste-based vote bank, he said Delhi's ruling AAP was loved by people, irrespective of caste or area.

"AAP has done a lot of work for the city and its people, irrespective of caste or area. The work done by AAP was not directed for a particular caste or section," he said.

Pandey said the MP acts as a bridge between the central and the city governments. So the MP should be one who can act as a bridge.

An author, anti-corruption activist and IT expert, Pandey jumped into politics from the India Against Corruption movement days.

Born and brought up in Zamania, a small tehsil in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Pandey became the Convenor of the Delhi Unit of AAP and its national spokesperson in 2014. In 2015, the AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: AAP’s Pankaj Gupta focuses on better healthcare, traffic in Chandni Chowk

From a young age, he had started writing for local newspapers and magazines. He says he always fought over social issues and worked closely on matters which could potentially bring up the quality of life.

When India Against Corruption movement started, Pandey was working in Hong Kong. His passion for his country brought him back to India.

Pointed out that he was pitted against rivals who were senior leaders from the BJP (Manoj Tiwari) and Congress (Sheila Dikshit), he said this time the people will vote for a change.

He said the purpose of this election was to defeat BJP and to show the doors to Tiwari, the MP.

"His (Tiwari's) arrogance will bring his end. He cannot ask for a single vote on his name, because he is aware that he has not done any work in the last five years and the people will not vote for him. He is using Modi's name. What is the point of taking big names? People want a representative who is approachable and accessible," he said.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Dikshit was no challenge, he said.

"The Congress is not in competition. Since our birth in politics (in 2012) Delhi saw four elections and in all four elections the Congress came third. In three elections the party lost its security deposit. Who will consider the party a challenge? The Congress is contesting here just to cut votes. I spoke to the locals, they are in no mood to waste their votes by voting for the Congress. We are the strongest here and so people will vote for us," Pandey said.

Along with six other constituencies in Delhi, North East Delhi will go for polls on May 12.

Having an electoral strength of 22,90,492, the constituency is one of the most populated regions of Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Dilip Pandey North East Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp