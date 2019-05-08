Public forum

By Express News Service

Five days before the national capital goes to polls, voters of West Delhi constituency narrate the issues plaguing them to Somrita Ghosh and give their assessment of how central and state governments have fared in key sectors that influence daily lives

Deepak Goel (62)

Since these are general elections, the issues are definitely national. Keeping in view the NDA government’s performance during the past five years, I would like it to continue. Local issues like water, cleanliness, security and law and order should be looked into by the local government.

Monika Chauhan (26)

We choose a candidate or a party in the election hoping that it will augur well for our future. And, I think apart from electricity and roads, the government should also focus on environment, ensuring women safety and generating employment for lakhs of youths.

Debjani Mitra, (58)

As a housewife, I would want price of essential commodities to go down. Also, I want some scheme from the government on healthcare that caters to middle and upper middle class families. Private hospitals are too expensive, and government hospitals have long queue.

Prashant Chaubey (33)

Whatever happened in Pulwama cannot be the only talking point. The whole nation is proud of the Army. But in election, the government should focus on developmental talks rather than targeting other parties. I hope the first budget presented by any party brings some hope.

Ronak Bal, (23)

As a youth I think a major issue we are facing is that of job crisis. Especially after the NSSO report, it’s clear that unemployment has hit the country. I am a B.Tech graduate and worked in a private firm for a year but left because the company was running at loss. I am looking for a job.