Star support: Swara Bhaskar, Jignesh Mevani campaign for Atishi

NEW DELHI: Lending her support to Atishi in East Delhi constituency, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar said the AAP candidate is a politician who strives to work for the public and not for fame. Along with Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the actor joined the AAP candidate during a bike rally in Shastri Park area.

“Atishi has proved herself by contributing to the education sector. She is a politician who works for the people. She is not contesting polls with any ulterior motives,” Bhaskar said. “I am not a member of any party, but I am campaigning for candidates who focus on development issues and for democratic values,” she asserted.

The actor had also campaigned for CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram in Sikar, Rajasthan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar at Begusarai in Bihar. Atishi is pitted against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely. During Atishi’s bike rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in the same constituency campaigning for Gambhir.

Meanwhile, actors Gul Panag and Prakash Raj campaigned for AAP South Delhi candidate, Raghav Chadha, urging people to vote for a capable representative for their constituency and not to reach polling booths keeping prime ministerial candidates in mind.“People need to realise that their vote is not for the prime minister, but for a candidate, who is aware of their problems. You are not electing the prime minister, you are electing your local representative,” Raj said.

Actor-turned-politician Raj had also supported AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s demand of full statehood for Delhi.“There are many questions that need to be answered, but one will only get answers if your representative is accountable, approachable and is answerable towards you,” Panag said as she campaigned for the AAP’s South Delhi candidate.