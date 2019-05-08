Home Cities Delhi

Star support: Swara Bhaskar, Jignesh Mevani campaign for Atishi

Swara had also campaigned for CPM candidate Amra Ram in Sikar, Rajasthan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar at Begusarai in Bihar.

Published: 08th May 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Swara Bhaskar and Gujarat politician Jignesh Mevani campaign for AAP candidate Aatishi during a road show at Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lending her support to Atishi in East Delhi constituency, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar said the AAP candidate is a politician who strives to work for the public and not for fame. Along with Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the actor joined the AAP candidate during a bike rally in Shastri Park area.

“Atishi has proved herself by contributing to the education sector. She is a politician who works for the people. She is not contesting polls with any ulterior motives,” Bhaskar said. “I am not a member of any party, but I am campaigning for candidates who focus on development issues and for democratic values,” she asserted.

The actor had also campaigned for CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram in Sikar, Rajasthan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar at Begusarai in Bihar. Atishi is pitted against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely. During Atishi’s bike rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in the same constituency campaigning for Gambhir.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, actors Gul Panag and Prakash Raj campaigned for AAP South Delhi candidate, Raghav Chadha, urging people to vote for a capable representative for their constituency and not to reach polling booths keeping prime ministerial candidates in mind.“People need to realise that their vote is not for the prime minister, but for a candidate, who is aware of their problems. You are not electing the prime minister, you are electing your local representative,” Raj said.

Actor-turned-politician Raj had also supported AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s demand of full statehood for Delhi.“There are many questions that need to be answered, but one will only get answers if your representative is accountable, approachable and is answerable towards you,” Panag said as she campaigned for the AAP’s South Delhi candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Swara Bhaskar Atishi Marlena East Delhi constituency Delhi AAP Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anon
    How sad that such bigots display their beliefs in full view
    3 months ago reply
Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp