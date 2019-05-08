Home Cities Delhi

The Midas touch 

From opulent 24K masks to body mists, here’s how gold can help you get that radiant glow

Published: 08th May 2019

By Rehna Abdul Kareem 
Express News Service

Legend has it that Queen Cleopatra used gold in her skincare routine – which is believed to be the secret to her age-defying appearance. It is said that even Ayurvedic medicine used gold or swarn bhasma (gold ash) for ailments. Over the years, the metal has paved its way into several skincare products. With gold being the centrestage of Akshaya Trithiya – the annual spring festival that was celebrated yesterday – we prove why these array of gold-infused skincare products are a good investment for your beauty regime as well!

Hey honey!
Nyx has developed a primer-cum-serum that features innovative light reflective gold flecks that create a luminous look, keeping you radiant all day! Honey Dew Me Up features a very light gold colour and has visible gold flecks suspended in it.  Additionally, the serum neutralises discolouration and redness.

Ayurveda gold 
Based on the age-old Ayurvedic formulation called Swarn, 
the Soundarya Radiance Cream by Forest Essentials, uses the power of pure 24K gold to work its revitalising magic on your skin. A metal that can easily be absorbed by the skin, the SPF 25 cream not only protects your skin from the sun, but also improves elasticity and works as an extremely powerful 
age-defying agent. 

Eye see you
Blending botanicals, peptides, 24K gold and silver, Chantecaille’s Nano Gold Energising Eye Serum aims to soften the appearance of dark circles and smooth out wrinkles and puffiness. Gold has antioxidant and soothing properties, while the bionymph peptide stem cell extract fights the aging process. These ingredients are held together by a base of rosewater.  

Elixir of life
Whether you want to brighten or firm your skin — this rose gold elixir might help. It contains 24K gold dust that spreads evenly on your skin, which makes The Beauty Co. Rose Gold Beauty Oil a good makeup companion! The oil comprises rosehip seed oil, argan oil,  capric triglycerides, carrot seed oil, sweet almond oil, lemongrass oil and of course, the star 
ingredient —  24K gold dust.

‘Tan’ tastic mist 
James Read’s H2O Illuminating Tan Mist is created with a base of organic rose water and infused with a dusting of sparkling 24K gold. This golden mist transforms to a clear formula upon application with just a hint of subtle shimmer. Featuring Tantone Technology™ which helps to ensure the most natural result for your skin tone, the mist includes Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and caffeine to firm the skin.

Liquid gold
Spruce up your bath with a luxurious oudh-infused gel, with 24K gold flakes by Molton Brown London. This amber shower gel has cinnamon leaves, nutmeg and a scented plant called bergamot as top notes, with fragrant resins like elemi, myrrh and black tea as heart notes. The scent finishes up with oudh, fragrant roots like vetiver and honey.

24K magic 
Imagine kicking back on a Friday night with Peter Thomas Roth’s ultimate pure 24K gold mask? Can’t get more luxurious than that, can it? With the addition of colloidal gold (also known as activated gold), this anti-aging mask helps firm the skin and gives you an opulent glow. 


 rehna@newindianexpress.com @rehnak

