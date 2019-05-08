Home Cities Delhi

Why You (should not) give eggs a bad name

Apart from eggs, many other foods have at some point of time been vilified, then exonerated, only to be vilified yet again, based on the studies conducted at frequent intervals.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

Apart from eggs, many other foods have at some point of time been vilified, then exonerated, only to be vilified yet again, based on the studies conducted at frequent intervals. Foods like rice, milk and ghee are some of the other such foods. We, in the business of diet and wellness, regard this flip-flop phenomenon as a part of the scientific process, but it is bound to leave the consumers confused. Therefore, as practitioners, it is our responsibility to explain to the consumers why this happens.

Someone once said, if you torture the data long enough it will confess to anything. In order to understand these judgments on food more closely, we cannot ignore the way in which the data is being handled. As a consumer, your goal is to make sensible dietary decisions at these crucial junctures, without being swayed by one or the other study. 

The apex nutrition body of every country issues its set of dietary guidelines, which should serve as the hallmark. These guidelines are not based on isolated studies, but take into account all the evidence available up to that point, in totality. However, as consumers, we are typically drawn to the evidence that is most talked about in the media, and use that as a reference point to include or exclude certain foods from diet. 

The most sensible way to make a decision about a particular food is to understand its impact on health with the larger dietary picture in mind. For instance, if your diet includes excess of fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, with only small amounts of processed meat occasionally, there is not much reason to fret over this inclusion.

In the context of eggs and the latest study that links it to cardiovascular disease, let me point out that this was not an intervention study, which is a drawback. The participants who were selected for the study were free from cardiovascular disease, and it was found that those who consumed a certain number of eggs per week showed an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But what if they had not eaten egg and substituted it with some other food? The study did not take this aspect into account. 

We also know that eating foods with a high cholesterol level does not necessarily increase the blood cholesterol level in a proportionate manner. Food and its effect on blood chemistry is a complex process. Another interesting point is that most foods that are high on cholesterol are also high on saturated fat. But egg is an exception – it contains cholesterol, but negligible saturated fat; most of the fat in egg is unsaturated (the good fat). Moreover, cholesterol is not necessarily a bad word. The body needs cholesterol for important functions like making hormones and cells. 

Many intervention studies on eggs so far show that moderate consumption of eggs does not impact blood cholesterol and cardiac risk in healthy individuals. Diabetics, cholesterol hyper-responders, or those who have already raised cholesterol levels, are the exceptions, and need to watch their cholesterol intake. A periodic cholesterol level check is recommended for all adults.All in all, including eggs in the typical carbohydrate-rich Indian diet has its advantages. It is advisable to consult a qualified dietitian to get a personalised diet assessment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp