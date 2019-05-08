Why You (should not) give eggs a bad name

Neelanjana singh By

Apart from eggs, many other foods have at some point of time been vilified, then exonerated, only to be vilified yet again, based on the studies conducted at frequent intervals. Foods like rice, milk and ghee are some of the other such foods. We, in the business of diet and wellness, regard this flip-flop phenomenon as a part of the scientific process, but it is bound to leave the consumers confused. Therefore, as practitioners, it is our responsibility to explain to the consumers why this happens.

Someone once said, if you torture the data long enough it will confess to anything. In order to understand these judgments on food more closely, we cannot ignore the way in which the data is being handled. As a consumer, your goal is to make sensible dietary decisions at these crucial junctures, without being swayed by one or the other study.

The apex nutrition body of every country issues its set of dietary guidelines, which should serve as the hallmark. These guidelines are not based on isolated studies, but take into account all the evidence available up to that point, in totality. However, as consumers, we are typically drawn to the evidence that is most talked about in the media, and use that as a reference point to include or exclude certain foods from diet.

The most sensible way to make a decision about a particular food is to understand its impact on health with the larger dietary picture in mind. For instance, if your diet includes excess of fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, with only small amounts of processed meat occasionally, there is not much reason to fret over this inclusion.

In the context of eggs and the latest study that links it to cardiovascular disease, let me point out that this was not an intervention study, which is a drawback. The participants who were selected for the study were free from cardiovascular disease, and it was found that those who consumed a certain number of eggs per week showed an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. But what if they had not eaten egg and substituted it with some other food? The study did not take this aspect into account.

We also know that eating foods with a high cholesterol level does not necessarily increase the blood cholesterol level in a proportionate manner. Food and its effect on blood chemistry is a complex process. Another interesting point is that most foods that are high on cholesterol are also high on saturated fat. But egg is an exception – it contains cholesterol, but negligible saturated fat; most of the fat in egg is unsaturated (the good fat). Moreover, cholesterol is not necessarily a bad word. The body needs cholesterol for important functions like making hormones and cells.

Many intervention studies on eggs so far show that moderate consumption of eggs does not impact blood cholesterol and cardiac risk in healthy individuals. Diabetics, cholesterol hyper-responders, or those who have already raised cholesterol levels, are the exceptions, and need to watch their cholesterol intake. A periodic cholesterol level check is recommended for all adults.All in all, including eggs in the typical carbohydrate-rich Indian diet has its advantages. It is advisable to consult a qualified dietitian to get a personalised diet assessment.