Dil ki baat: Priyanka dares PM to fight

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ecstatic crowds gave a rousing welcome to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in North East Delhi’s Seelampur area on Wednesday. The Congress star campaigner did not let them down either.

Standing atop a mini truck, Priyanka threw an open challenge to PM Narendra Modi — contest the last two phases of the general elections on “demonetization, GST, women’s safety and promises made to the youth”.

At the roadshow for DPCC president Sheila Dikshit, Priyanka was showered with petals by party workers, and local leaders in an impressive show of strength. The roadshow passed through Yamuna Vihar, Ghonda, Babarpur areas of Seelampur, a Muslim majority region which is lined by unauthorized colonies.

“Should I give a speech or should I tell my Dil Ki Baat?” she asked at a halt to the charged crowds. The crowd roared: ‘Dil ki Baat’

“Let me tell you I was born in Delhi. From Pahadi Kallan to Majnu Ka Tilla, I know all the lanes, every nook and cranny of the city. This Delhi girl openly challenges them to contest on issues of GST, demonetisation,” she said. “The PM acts like a school kid who makes excuses, blames others when teacher asks for homework... Because, they cannot answer what they have done for you in the last five years.”

The SPG men had a tough time as the people tried to get a glimpse of Priyanka, who draped in a maroon saree. Those watching from balconies were not disappointed as she greeted them back.

Slogans of ‘Priyanka nahin ye aandhi hai, doosri Indira Gandhi hai (Priyanka is a storm, she is another Indira)’ resonated as the convoy crawled through the crowded narrow roads.

Later in the day, Priyanka held a road show to canvass support for South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh. “No black money has returned to the country. What was the point of demonetization? They made all of you stand in line, but for what? You come and talk about nationalism... Where are the jobs?” she asked.

She urged the people to “appropriately answer” all the lies and false promises made by PM Modi in the last five years on the polling day.

The first roadshow covered 2.2 km in northeast Delhi, which started from Brahmpuri Road and ended at Yamuna Vihar. Her evening roadshow from Virat Cinema at Valmiki Marg covered a distance of around 3 km till Mehrauli.Delhi votes on May 12 for which the Congress has fielded strong candidates, which many believe have made it a triangular fight in the city.

Kejriwal’s jibe

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wondered why Priyanka held roadshows in Delhi. “She is wasting her time. Why doesn’t she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? She is doing rallies in UP against the Samajwadi Party-BSP. She’s doing rallies against AAP,” Kejriwal said.

“Both brother and sister aren’t going to those places where there’s a direct fight with the BJP.”

The AAP and the Congress had held prolonged talks on seat sharing in the national capital before they parted ways accusing each other of one upmanship. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, in particular, was bitter and claimed that the Congress would end up splitting opposition votes.

Not one to refrain from Sharp retort

This is not the first time that Priyanka has gone on an offensive when she felt it was needed. ”Main Rajiv Gandhi ki beti hoon’ (I am Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter),” she had said angrily to media queries on Narendra Modi’s statement that she was like his daughter in 2014. That year, Priyanka had told the people of Amethi that ‘short sighted’ people don’t understand things related to the future