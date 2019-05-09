LS polls 2019: Delhi candidates Gambhir, Lovely unveil poll manifesto

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely and BJP’s Gautam Gambhir unveiled their vision documents for East Delhi on Wednesday.

AAP candidate Atishi has already presented her vision document for the Lok Sabha constituency. Conversion of Ghazipur landfill into a green space, utilisation of waste to generate energy, a clean Yamuna project and a DU campus in East Delhi are on the agenda of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir in his “vision document”.

“I want to convert the Ghazipur landfill into a green space the way the Karnal bypass was done. We will also make efforts to utilise the huge amount of waste to convert it into wealth in the form of energy,” the former India cricketer said.

On the other hand, Lovely promised to launch a toll-free number to “directly connect” with the citizens to enable them raise their issues and concerns with him.

“I am a people’s man. I know problems of this constituency inside out and people know me as well.” he said. The people strongly want change and he would win the polls, he added.