Getting rid of the flea menace

Many of the flea and tick products available in the market contain ingredients that are toxic for your dog.

pet dog

Ticks and fleas pose substantial risk to your pets’ health

Ticks and fleas are a big nuisance for all pet parents. They also pose substantial risk to your pets’ health. In cases of extreme infestation, ticks can cause anemia, lyme disease, tick fever, and lead to tapeworm transmission into your pet’s blood stream; many of these conditions may prove fatal or cause irreparable damage to your pet’s health. Many of the flea and tick products available in the market contain ingredients that are toxic for your dog. Adverse side effects can range from skin irritation and hair loss to vomiting and seizures and even death.

We are going to talk about natural remedies to fight ticks. Natural remedies will need to be reapplied on a regular basis. It is important to consult your veterinarian too.Vinegar: Add one cup of water to a spray bottle, followed by two cups of distilled white vinegar. Cover their eyes and then spray onto the pet’s dry coat.  

Garlic: Garlic given as a dietary supplement makes the dog less appealing to ticks too. The smell is excreted through the skin and repels ticks and fleas.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar adds acidity to your dog’s blood, making it less appealing to ticks and fleas. Add two tablespoons of the apple cider vinegar to the dog’s food or water bowl as a preventative. Adding a pinch of gandhak powder to your pet’s food once or twice a week, or rubbing it in small quantities on your pet’s skin helps in keeping ticks at bay.

Citrus repellent: Cut a lemon into quarters and put these pieces in a jar. Add boiling water to it and let it steep overnight. Put this solution in a spray bottle and use.

Diatomaceous earth: Diatomaceous earth powder that is lethal to ticks and fleas. Dust DE on your dog, his/her beddings etc. You can also feed the food grade DE to your dog. One tablespoon of DE for dogs over 25 kg and one teaspoon for smaller breeds is enough. Mix with some wet food to minimise dust.

Ticks hate the smell of lemon, orange, cinnamon, lavender, peppermint, and rose geranium. Any of these or a combination can be used in DIY sprays or added to almond oil and rubbed on exposed skin. Try a mixture of nine drops citronella essential oil, six drops tea tree essential oil, six  drops peppermint essential oil and  one tablespoon almond oil.

Cedar Oil Spray is a non-toxic insect repellent. It can be sprayed directly on clothing and skin.
Eucalyptus oil combined with distilled water is another effective way to prevent ticks. Diluted neem oil is safe for dogs. To remove a tick, apply a drop or two of neem oil on the tick and it will extract itself.
