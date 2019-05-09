Meet the Delhi voters that no party wants to touch

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the entire city is painted in hues of political colours, this remote colony in North East Delhi is bereft of any tint and forgotten in the shadows. A visit to Sarvoday Seva Kusth Ashram — a leprosy colony in Tahirpur, based near Dilshad Garden, speaks volumes of the neglect and apathy doled out to its inhabitants.

The residents that the correspondent spoke to echoed one voice when asked about the election — no expectation from any political party or leader. “You can see our condition, and the lives we are living. Can there be any improvement? What betterment can we think of? We cannot walk properly or hold any object. We cannot do any job and people often treat us like untouchables, it is no less than a stigma. Social acceptance is an entirely different ball game for us,” said Rati Ram Yadav, 40, who migrated to this colony from Chhattisgarh.

Reacting strongly to the allegation of neglect, Ramakant Goswami, spokesperson of Delhi Congress, said that his party has been working for the welfare of occupants of the colony for long and it is not right to say that they are ignored. “I can’t accept this statement that no candidate has gone there for canvassing. Our former MLA Vir Singh Dhigan from Seemapuri has done a lot of work there,” said Goswami.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

His statement was echoed by Ravinder Gupta, general secretary of Delhi BJP. He said, “Our party is with every section of the society and we serve people without prejudice. I am sure that this colony will also be part of the campaign programme and the concerned candidate will go and listen to their problems.”

A man at Sarvoday Seva Kusth Ashram | EPS

While political parties refuted the allegations of the residents of the colony, the latter did come forward with a wish for the next government. As most of the patients here survive on pension, the only thing that they expect is a hike in the amount.As per Delhi CEO, the Leprosy Home Complex at Tahirpur in north-east district will have a booth for persons with disabilities only.

Built in 1962 by the Delhi government under the anti-beggary law, Sarvoday Seva Kusth Ashram – a leprosy colony in Tahirpur in North East Delhi, was established for those diagnosed with leprosy. Being left to fend for their selves is nothing new for these residents.“In past, many leaders have skipped coming to our colony, probably because our existence doesn’t matter to the politicians. We don’t count in that ‘vote bank’ category,” said Yadav Lal (44), who works in Malviya Nagar office of SDMC.

Tahirpur falls under North-East constituency which will witness clash of heavy-weights. While former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit is the Congress face, her opponents are incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Dilip Pandey from AAP.But many residents had no clue of the contestants. All they knew was that a voting booth will be set up near a school.

The residents in the colony live in a one small square room allotted by the government during its inception. “Compared to what we faced earlier, we were happy to get a shelter at least. Initially even this one room house was a blessing but now as our families have grown we find it difficult to fit in,” said Chavinder Behera (46), who came from Odisha in 1995.

Home for the homeless

Sunita was 14 when she was diagnosed with leprosy. At 17, she had lost four fingers. Finding it difficult to face neighbours, Sunita’s family abandoned her. “I was hurt but decided to go ahead with the treatment. A doctor recommended I shift to Mother Teresa hospital near Cuttack where I spent two years,” she said.

Similar is the story of Sanyasi, aged 64, who landed in the colony in the 80s from West Bengal. He doesn’t use any surname after he was asked to leave by his family. “I was 12 when leprosy was detected and at 13 I left home. I came to Delhi with an aged man and ever since this is home,” he said.

Misjudged efforts

According to the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, under the Union Health Ministry, as on March 2018, 1,26,164 new cases were detected with maximum from Bihar. Last year too, the SC said India “under-estimated” leprosy and diverted funds meant to eliminate the curable disease for 18 long years.