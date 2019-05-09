Home Cities Delhi

Old haveli doles Modern Indian cuisine

Puchkas made from passion-fruit jelly and khichdi with no rice are some of the few surprises that Rooh New Delhi has to offer

Published: 09th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chef Sujan Sarkar

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

The perennial designer hub at Ambawatta One Complex in the heart of Mehrauli, is now home to a new-age Indian cuisine restaurant. Brainchild of Chef Sujan Sarkar, Rooh New Delhi opened doors this April in an approximately 160-year-old refurbished haveli that overlooks the quietly illuminated Qutb Minar. Expect typical old-world charm of white walls, high ceilings, niches, arch corridors and mellow lighting.

Samrat Banerjee, Director Operations, who greets us warmly at the entrance, briefs us about the moniker.

“The name is familiar to those who have visited Rooh as the first modern Indian restaurant in San Francisco, and since 2017 it has undeniably been the most visited spot. In India, we like to call it a progressive, modern, contemporary outlet as it brings the spirit of India, where the style and philosophy is not compromised,” he feels.

As we pop in a compressed amla with wood-apple chutney, a palate cleanser, Banerjee tells us that the fruit is freshly procured from the kitchen farm inside the premise, thus, focusing on local and sustainable produce. We settle in to have the first welcome dish from the 11-course tasting menu prepared by Chef Sujan Sarkar at his live-kitchen-cum-studio.

“Our menu is a combination of traditional Indian flavours and modern cooking techniques attending to the local palate,” he says.“Every dish is a piece of culinary art, that’s why almost 35 per cent of the space in the restaurant is given to back-end services like kitchen and bar. We have tried to give our diners a perspective to eat, enjoy and take pictures that are unforgettable. Hence, every dish needs to have a story and a ‘why’ is very important,” explains Chatterjee.

The offering on the menu is dotted with some surprisingly different looking chaat. Our first dish was the reloaded version of Purani Dilli ki Chaat with puchkas made from passion fruit jelly which bursts in your mouth with the first bite or the white textured dot-like yogurt with a sweet-tangy taste of a dahi-chutney.
I sampled the Goat Curd with Parantha and Tomato Relish. It was creamy, especially because the softer-than-usual paranthas were fermented with flour and potato. Melon Rasam with Sea Buckthorn and Tender Coconut was slightly tangy with a rich flavour of melon. Mango Yolk, a dessert that looked like an egg yolk but tasted like mango and tender coconut. From the staples, I liked the sumptuous khichdi, made only from lentils, no rice.

The bar menu has nine cocktails (and six mocktails) based on the sensory of Ayurveda: salt, pungent, astringent, bitter, or sweet. Even better, you can choose to any cocktail as a mocktail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp