Old haveli doles Modern Indian cuisine

The perennial designer hub at Ambawatta One Complex in the heart of Mehrauli, is now home to a new-age Indian cuisine restaurant. Brainchild of Chef Sujan Sarkar, Rooh New Delhi opened doors this April in an approximately 160-year-old refurbished haveli that overlooks the quietly illuminated Qutb Minar. Expect typical old-world charm of white walls, high ceilings, niches, arch corridors and mellow lighting.

Samrat Banerjee, Director Operations, who greets us warmly at the entrance, briefs us about the moniker.

“The name is familiar to those who have visited Rooh as the first modern Indian restaurant in San Francisco, and since 2017 it has undeniably been the most visited spot. In India, we like to call it a progressive, modern, contemporary outlet as it brings the spirit of India, where the style and philosophy is not compromised,” he feels.

As we pop in a compressed amla with wood-apple chutney, a palate cleanser, Banerjee tells us that the fruit is freshly procured from the kitchen farm inside the premise, thus, focusing on local and sustainable produce. We settle in to have the first welcome dish from the 11-course tasting menu prepared by Chef Sujan Sarkar at his live-kitchen-cum-studio.

“Our menu is a combination of traditional Indian flavours and modern cooking techniques attending to the local palate,” he says.“Every dish is a piece of culinary art, that’s why almost 35 per cent of the space in the restaurant is given to back-end services like kitchen and bar. We have tried to give our diners a perspective to eat, enjoy and take pictures that are unforgettable. Hence, every dish needs to have a story and a ‘why’ is very important,” explains Chatterjee.

The offering on the menu is dotted with some surprisingly different looking chaat. Our first dish was the reloaded version of Purani Dilli ki Chaat with puchkas made from passion fruit jelly which bursts in your mouth with the first bite or the white textured dot-like yogurt with a sweet-tangy taste of a dahi-chutney.

I sampled the Goat Curd with Parantha and Tomato Relish. It was creamy, especially because the softer-than-usual paranthas were fermented with flour and potato. Melon Rasam with Sea Buckthorn and Tender Coconut was slightly tangy with a rich flavour of melon. Mango Yolk, a dessert that looked like an egg yolk but tasted like mango and tender coconut. From the staples, I liked the sumptuous khichdi, made only from lentils, no rice.

The bar menu has nine cocktails (and six mocktails) based on the sensory of Ayurveda: salt, pungent, astringent, bitter, or sweet. Even better, you can choose to any cocktail as a mocktail.