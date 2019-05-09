Public forum: The issues plaguing North East Delhi constituency

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

Days before the national capital goes to polls, voters of North East Delhi constituency narrate the issues plaguing them and give their assessment of how central and state governments have fared in key sectors that influence daily lives

Nurse

Abhishek Sharma (25)

I have sat in many competitive exams and so have many friends. But in the end, there is no use as there are hardly any opportunities. At least, Rs 45,000 per month is required by every individual, especially if he lives in the national capital. I would like to see more jobs

Gym trainer

Sam (24)

For me health is something that I am very concerned about. Air pollution in Delhi is on a deadly level. We have been shamed on international level about being the one of the most polluted cities in the entire world. It seems the government is not serious to tackle pollution

Service

Ismael Haider (27)

Good paying salaries is something that we are require. Work has been done but job opportunities are really scant. India is producing a very large number of people with degrees but with no jobs. We have to think many times for switching jobs as there are so many layoffs

Student

Ishu Dikshit (21)

Startup culture had a great ride in the metros a few years ago. Look at them now. Many of them just run for six months only and then the entire staff is fired. There is not stability in the job market. Students are just looking for opportunities even if they are overqualified for the jobs

Business

Nooruddin Khan (55)

The atmosphere of the country needs to be right to have a good work environment. The current government in Delhi has done a lot of work, for which we will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. Thousands of youngsters do need jobs after all to sustain them selves