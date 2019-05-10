Home Cities Delhi

LS polls 2019: 60,000 security personnel for May 12 elections

Anti-terror measures are also in place and special arrangements have been made to check sabotage of polling booths, including election rigging

Published: 10th May 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Security officals carry Electronic Voting Machines (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has decided to deploy over 60,000 personnel, including Home Guards and paramilitary forces, to ensure a smooth conduct of election in the national capital on May 12.  Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said a detailed plan has been chalked out as per instructions of the Election Commission of India. “Forces will be deployed at polling booths and there will be patrolling by special reserve parties in vulnerable areas,” Amulya Patnaik said.

“The model code of conduct will be strictly enforced. There will be special watch on border areas to foil any infiltration attempt by anti-social elements to cause disruption. 

“There will be strict vigil to ensure malpractices like liquor peddling and movement of anti-social elements with a purpose to influence voters do not happen. The emphasis will be on giving a prompt response to any complaint received,” the senior officer added.

Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police (election cell), said there are 441 critical polling booths in Delhi which include densely populated areas, some of which have mixed population and criminally sensitive areas.

Police will enforce “Dry Day” from 5 pm on May 10 onwards, another officer said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Anti-terror measures are also in place and special arrangements have been made to check sabotage of polling booths, including election rigging, Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) and also the spokesperson of the force, said.

The officer added, “Briefings were held with the polling staff on dispersal of EVMs and the routes to be taken to ensure no rigging of EVMs happens on the way. Night patrolling has also been intensified,” Verma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi polls Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections ECI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp