LS polls 2019: 60,000 security personnel for May 12 elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has decided to deploy over 60,000 personnel, including Home Guards and paramilitary forces, to ensure a smooth conduct of election in the national capital on May 12. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said a detailed plan has been chalked out as per instructions of the Election Commission of India. “Forces will be deployed at polling booths and there will be patrolling by special reserve parties in vulnerable areas,” Amulya Patnaik said.

“The model code of conduct will be strictly enforced. There will be special watch on border areas to foil any infiltration attempt by anti-social elements to cause disruption.

“There will be strict vigil to ensure malpractices like liquor peddling and movement of anti-social elements with a purpose to influence voters do not happen. The emphasis will be on giving a prompt response to any complaint received,” the senior officer added.

Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police (election cell), said there are 441 critical polling booths in Delhi which include densely populated areas, some of which have mixed population and criminally sensitive areas.

Police will enforce “Dry Day” from 5 pm on May 10 onwards, another officer said.

Anti-terror measures are also in place and special arrangements have been made to check sabotage of polling booths, including election rigging, Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) and also the spokesperson of the force, said.

The officer added, “Briefings were held with the polling staff on dispersal of EVMs and the routes to be taken to ensure no rigging of EVMs happens on the way. Night patrolling has also been intensified,” Verma said.