Delhi opposition leader Vijender Gupta calls AAP 'a sinking ship'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Aam Aadmi Party is a “sinking ship” as Delhiites and even its legislators have lost trust in party’s leadership, senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta has said.

Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, claimed there is currently a fight between the AAP and the Congress for number 2 in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation was not allowing implementation of various schemes introduced by the Modi government, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “Their (AAP) MLAs are feeling suffocated in the party because they are not getting due respect. Their (AAP leadership) actions don’t match their words. This explains why AAP MLAs have started leaving the party.

Earlier this month, AAP MLAs Devinder Singh Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Slamming Kejriwal over regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Gupta, an MLA from Rohini, said the Kejriwal government is “misleading” the people. “The Delhi government was supposed to complete fixing boundaries of unauthorised colonies, but didn’t. Now, they have sought two more years to do the same... The AAP has failed to fulfill its responsibility,” he said.



