Delhi sizzles at 44°C, thunderstorm likely today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scorching heat continued to torment Delhiites on Thursday with the mercury soaring up to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city. The Safdarjung observatory registered a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, a Met department official said. The humidity oscillated between 55 and 27 per cent.

The Met department has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and very light rains towards afternoon and evening in some areas on Friday.

Air quality ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated to ‘severe’ due to a dust storm in North West India, leading to a sudden spike in the pollution level in the national capital, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

SAFAR recorded the air quality index at 408, which falls in severe category, while the Central Pollution Control Board showed the AQI in very poor category at 347.