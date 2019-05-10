Gautam wants proof of Atishi’s Gambhir charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP candidate Atishi broke down during a media briefing where the party alleged that BJP candidate from East Delhi parliamentary constituency was indulging in distributing derogatory pamphlets maligning her image.

The pamphlet mentions that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is of a ‘low caste’. It adds that Atishi has been compensated with a chance to fight elections from the constituency which is considered an AAP stronghold.

Delhi Commission of Women, taking cognizance of the matter, issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding an update of the probe.

The pamphlet which does not mention the name of the BJP candidate or the party’s symbol, also states that Atishi’s father is a Jat from UP, her mother a Punjabi Christian and she is married to a Christian from Andhra Pradesh. It adds, “Do you agree that a person who has worked as a primary teacher in AP can draft policies on education in Delhi? NO.”

“I welcomed Gautam Gambhir when he was filing his nomination. I told him nice people are welcome in politics. But I never imagined him to stoop so low,” said Atishi.

The BJP denied the allegations, with Gautam Gambhir challenging Atishi and Kejriwal to prove that he had any involvement with the pamphlet. “I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty Arvind Kejriwal... You are filth CM and someone needs your very own (broom) to clean your dirty mind” said Gambhir on Twitter.