Here, a bucket-full is 2.5km away

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

FARIDABAD/GURUGRAM: On a sweltering hot day, with the mercury touching a disconcerting 43°C and the outskirts of Faridabad in the grip of a heatwave and experiencing dust winds, Majida, a middle-aged woman, is busy cleaning her utensils. In another corner of her humble home, her daughter Salma was setting empty buckets and pots in order.

“The water tanker will be here in an hour. I am trying to finish cleaning my utensils before it does. I also need to check how much water is left in the tank, as I have to fill it and other buckets,” said the resident of Fatehpur Dara village in Faridabad, pointing to a small, black water tank.

The tank, along with 4 buckets and an earthen pitcher are all that the family of nine has to store water for household needs. Majida has seven daughters, three of whom are go to school. The other four dropped out, as there’s no school in the vicinity that has 8th standard. Her husband, a labourer, is the sole bread earner.

Tap water is a distant dream for this family. Every day, all female members of the family, including the youngest, aged 5, walks 2.5km to fetch water from a tanker. “We try to store as much water as possible,” Majida said.

This isn’t Majida’s story alone, as in majority of households at villages in Gurugram and Faridabad, water runs scarce. With water in short supply in peak summer months, women are a worried lot as they have no clue how to meet their household needs. And, in a rush to fill water in limited time, women often get into heated arguments.

“The tanker comes after 3pm and is parked for an hour. With only an hour’s window to stock up on water, there’s huge rush to fetch a pitcher-full. At times, women come to blows, as the argument over who should queue up first takes a violent turn,” said Sukhwati of Nangra Jogiya village.

“On days, even the tanker doesn’t come. We’ve even had to go without water for 2-3 days straight,” she added.

Though there’s a separate arrangement by the government to provide drinking water, it comes at a price.

“Currently, we pay `1,000 per month for four litres of drinking water every day. And in summer, the amount goes up due to a spike in demand. They (suppliers) charge a princely sum, and, if we raise objection, they simply refuse to give us water,” Asiya Khan, resident of Nuh village in Gurugram, said.

What Ujjwala scheme?

Women in these villages that this correspondent spoke to, claimed they returned their LPG cylinders because refilling them turned out to be costly.

“We are into farming and have limited income. Refilling the cylinder cost `800 and we couldn’t afford spending so much. My husband told me that we were charged more money for refilling. Hence, we stopped using cylinders. We are a family of six and for us, cooking in a chulha is easier,” said 37-year-old Devki Singh, a resident of Dhauj village in Faridabad.

In Gurugram’s Mewat region, which was ranked by NITI Aayog as one of the most backward districts of the country and is dominated by Muslim settlers, women said they have heard about the Ujjwala scheme, but are yet to derive the benefits that it promises.

“Some people came here three months ago, made me fill the form. But nothing happened after that. Some women approached our Sarpanch, who asked us to wait. There are more than 500 families in this village and the last I knew was that only 20 households had benefitted from the scheme,” said Fatima Bano from Ghasera village in Gurugram.

The Ujjwala scheme, one of PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious projects, was launched in 2016 under which women from BPL families are to be provided with free LPG cylinders.

Some alleged that Ujjwala and other schemes were easily accessed by families who were of the same caste as the sarpanch or belonged to an upper caste. “Our sarpanch is a Rajput and only families of the same caste are enjoying the scheme. We are yet to receive any form,” said Sunita Singh, a Dalit residing in Faridabad’s Sikri village.

However, in certain villages, in proximity with the main city, many were found to have benefitted from the scheme. In Khoh and Naharpur Kasan villages, Manesar, many families claimed to be drawing the benefits of the scheme. Even those in Neemka and Sadpura villages of Faridabad claimed to have benefitted from the scheme.

Expectations

The women in these villages don’t know who all are in fray and neither are they aware of who the sitting MP is. However, they do make it a point to vote.

“My husband told me what happened in Pulwama and how we responded to the attack. However, being a homemaker, I am more worried about how to run the family than how we are dealing with terrorists,” said 42-year-old Roop from Sehwaran village in Gurugram.

“Chunav aata rahta hai magar paani hai jo itne saalo mein nahi aya (elections keep coming but there’s been no water supply all these years). Whoever wins, should address these problems,” said Shaziya Khan from Khandawli village in Faridabad.