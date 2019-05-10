Home Cities Delhi

Modi wants to put small traders out of business: Rahul Gandhi at capital

Rahul says PM gave nod to sealing drive as he only wants support of big businessmen; GST and note-ban were strategies to this end

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with party’s candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely during an election campaign rally in East Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though kept waiting for one hour, ecstatic Congress supporters erupted in joy when party chief Rahul Gandhi finally stepped on to the dais at a ground in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Thursday night. Amidst loud cheers, ‘chowkidar chor hai’ too echoed from the ground.

Accompanied by Congress East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, Rahul made scathing attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He even opened his address with explaining how Modi helped Ambani seal the Rafale deal. However, he was prompt to divert his speech towards demonitisation, GST and its impact on small-scale traders.

“Modi gave approval for the sealing drive because he wants to end the small-scale trade in Delhi. He only wants the support of big businessmen. Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonitisation were the prime minister’s strategies to end businesses of small traders,” the Congress chief said. He promised reforms in the GST filing system to make it more businessman-friendly if the party wins.

“We assure that no youngster would be made to roam government offices for permission to start businesses for the next three years. Our aim is to fill up the 22 lakh jobs lying vacant in various government departments,” he added.

Rahul also spoke on how he had formulated the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme for the lower income groups in the country.

“Senior economists of our party were taken aback by my idea. They asked how we will manage…where will  the money will come from? But if the BJP-led government can dole out `5,55,000 crore to Ambani, Adani, Neerav Modi and Mehul Choski, then why can’t we implement a good scheme for the poor,” he added.

