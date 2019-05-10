‘Shift Central offices out, declare air pollution a national emergency’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government establishments should be shifted out of Delhi to other states in order to decongest the national capital and tackle pollution, a former AAP leader said on Thursday. He also demanded that air pollution be declared a national emergency.

Rakesh Agarwal of Azad Bharatam party, said at a press conference, every Delhiite dies 10 years sooner due to air pollution which causes 30,000 deaths annually. “All Central ministries, departments and constitutional authorities should be shifted out of Delhi and relocated to all other states to reduce the capital’s population by 30 lakh,” Agarwal added.

He, however, made an exception for Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the PMO, the Ministry of External Affairs and the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.