LS polls 2019: Campaign ends in Delhi, over to voters 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last day of the Lok Sabha election campaign in Delhi saw several bigwigs and star campaigners of the BJP, the Congress, and the AAP making their final efforts under a scorching sun to reach out to the voters. Delhiites will cast ballot on Sunday. Altogether, 164 candidates, including Independents and nominees of about 30 parties, are in the fray.Road shows, Twitter Chaupal

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary accompanied BJP’s North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari. Senior leader Sudhanshu Mittal and Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel gave company to Tiwari. “I hope that the people will complete this campaign for the betterment of Delhi and the country in cooperation with the BJP,” Tiwari said.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju sought vote for East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir. West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma held corner meetings and door-to-door campaign. “In between, I met volunteers to boost their morale,” Verma said.

During her roadshow in New Delhi, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi exuded confidence of her win. Harsh Vardhan, who is contesting from Chandni Chowk, organised a ‘Twitter chaupal’. Union minister Suresh Prabhu attended the event. Northwest Delhi contestant Hans Raj Hans and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi also held their campaigns.

The candidates and the seniors of Congress were out in full strength on Friday. Former CM Sheila Dikshit met the people in all 10 Assembly segments under North East Delhi constituency.

New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken promised to protect the interest of residents of urban villages. “The residents depend on rents and small businesses to sustain livelihoods. However, the governments failed to address their problems,” Maken said at Shahpur Jat.

J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, undertook ‘padyatras’ to connect with the electorates. “After seeing overwhelming response and affection, I am confident that the Congress is winning all seven seats. As soon as we install our government at the Centre, we will immediately stop sealing.”

After a hectic campaign, Vijender Singh, South Delhi candidate, interacted with media at his office in Chattarpur. At a meeting, Mahabal Mishra, Congress candidate from West Delhi, said in the last five years, the BJP only “fooled” the people. Coordinated campaign

A well planned three-phase campaign of the AAP came to an end with all the candidates holding roadshows till the dust settled on the day.

Senior leader Gopal Rai claimed the party workers covered 90 per cent of Delhi area wise through campaigns on ground. South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha held a bike rally in Sangam Vihar, and undertook three walks before culminating at Tuglakhabad.

Brijesh Goel from New Delhi held a road show in Kasturba Nagar. Actor Swara Bhasker joined Dilip Pandey in North East Delhi. Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk had three road shows starting from Shakurbasti. Gugan Singh (North West) held meetings during morning hours and two roadshows later in the day. Atishi held a bike rally in Jangpura and road shows in Patparganj.