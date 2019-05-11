Home Cities Delhi

Political firecracker: This party is promising free goats on Eid, alcohol at half price and gold

The Sanjhi Virasat Party candidate Amit Sharma, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi, also promised free education up to PhD and Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child.

How can there be an election season in India without politicians raining sops on voters? From liquor to cash, we have seen it all, but one political party has outdone everyone else when it comes to giving out freebies.

The Sanjhi Virasat Party's manifesto promises free goats on Eid, gold for women, alcohol at half price and what not. The party candidate Amit Sharma, who is contesting from the Northeast Delhi constituency, during his campaign also promised free education up to PhD, free metro/bus service for students in Delhi, free ration and Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child.

If you think these promises are too good to be true, then wait!  Sharma also added Rs 2,50,000 for a girl's marriage, Rs 10,000/month for the unemployed, free treatment at private hospitals, Rs 5,000 pension for the old, widows and handicapped among the 16 promises in his manifesto. 

Sharma, who founded the party in 2018, claims that it is a party for everyone regardless of their religion and he printed 12,000 copies of his manifesto after taking suggestions from people. Sharma earns his livelihood by selling firecrackers during Diwali and colours during Holi.

The Northeast Delhi seat is bracing for a tough triangular fight between the former chief minister and state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, AAP's Dilip Pandey and BJP's Manoj Tiwari. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to the polls on May 12.

