Shut McDonald’s outlets leave patrons dejected

 The temporary closure of around 160 outlets of McDonald’s in north and east India, including Delhi, left many of the fast food chain’s hard core fans baffled and disappointed on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:52 AM

A closed McDonald’s outlet at Janpath in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The temporary closure of around 160 outlets of McDonald’s in north and east India, including Delhi, left many of the fast food chain’s hard core fans baffled and disappointed on Thursday.
McDonald’s took the step after the local unit of the US-based fast food chain ended its six-year-long dispute with Indian partner Vikram Bakshi.

A notice outside all the outlets in Delhi said: “Closing to reopen (in bold). We apologise for any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. You can check the reopening status at www.cprl.in or by calling our hotline at +91 1161289144. Thank you for your support as always.”
Rahul Aggarwal, who came to an outlet in N-Block in the outer circle of Connaught Place before taking a train from New Delhi for Amritsar was disappointed to see his favourite food joint shut.
“I came to this outlet using mobile navigation. I have a train to take and thought of eating something before leaving for Amritsar. I will see where I can go to grab a bite,” he added.

There were similar reactions from people visiting the McDonald’s outlet in the bustling South Extension market. The outlet, which has a ‘take away’ option, is preferred by passers-by and those driving by. “It is cheap and the best place to eat if you are short of money or want to have a quick munch. Burgers have always been associated with McDonald’s—that’s the first name that comes to mind. I will be driving to Panipat, and thought of taking away something for the journey. But since it’s closed, I will look for some other option,” said Jitesh Aneja, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

The closure affects outlets only in north and east India, and those in south and west India remain open, according to McDonald’s India’s official website.
When the hotline number was called, the person at the other end said that the staff was being trained to offer new and the best service to customers.
Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd is now wholly owned by McDonald’s India Pvt. Ltd, along with its affiliate McDonald’s Global Markets Llc. It will be headed by Robert Hunghanfoo.

