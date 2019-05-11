Home Cities Delhi

Urban village rues lack of development in Deputy CM’s pocket borough

The AAP is waging a prestige battle in Patparganj Gaon, a densely populated urban village marked by narrow lanes that is a part of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Their earning low, the families of potters live in poor condition | Siddhanta mishra

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP is waging a prestige battle in Patparganj Gaon, a densely populated urban village marked by narrow lanes that is a part of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The party has fielded Atishi, a former aide of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the education department.
Indira, 50, who sells earthen pots for a living, is yet to decide whom to vote for, and complains that there is no public toilet within 500 metres of her shanty. “I have seen all the candidates campaign in the village. The local leaders of the three main parties are accessible, but this is Manish Sisodia’s area. When the Congress was in power, Sheila Dikshit, Arvinder Singh Lovely used to visit often. The closest toilet we use is at a petrol pump, which closes after 10 pm until morning,” said Indira.

Five to seven families of potters live on both sides of the road leading to the village, within a few metres of a garbage dump. “This is usually cleaned once a day. Today, I think, the MCD people missed it. Kejriwal wants to work, but the Centre is not letting him,” says Pawan, Indira’s nephew.
Pawan also complains about people losing interest in buying earthen pots. “Despite it being summer, only two-three pots are sold in a day. The BJP has fielded a celebrity cricketer. Does he even know what are our problems are? Even if he is elected, will he visit us?”

Tempo drivers Bhim and Madan chat idly sitting outside Shekar Tempo Service. 
“My family has always voted for the Congress and I will do the same. This area is the constituency of the Number 2 in the Delhi government, but nothing much has changed for tempo drivers. On the contrary it has got worse after the AAP government put restrictions on the entry of tempos into the city. During the entire day we are able to make just one round and we have to wait for long hours,” said Bhim, who has been driving for 12 years.

Jai Bhagwan Bansal, who owns a grocery shop, wants to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. “We can eat, sleep a little bit less, but the country’s pride should not be hurt,” he says. 
Asked what had changed in the last five years in foreign relations and India’s image, the grocery shop owner said, “Pulwama was avenged by Modi ji. Manish ji has met us many times. He is a nice person.”

