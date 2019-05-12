Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha polls Phase 6: EVM glitches reported in several areas in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths number -- 116,117 and 122 -- were not functioning.

Published: 12th May 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 12:21 PM

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital on Sunday where voting is underway.

Adarsh Gupta, a resident of Matia Mahal area, claimed that at polling booth number 84, 85 and 86, electronic voting machines were initially not working in the morning.

Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths number -- 116,117 and 122 -- were not functioning.

"EVM in booth 132, Hauzrani is showing 50 votes without anyone casting any vote in the machine n EVMs at booths 116,117, 122 in Malviya nagar not functioning," Bharti tweeted.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the chief electoral office.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE HERE

Mudit Agarwal, son of Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agarwal, alleged malfunctioning of EVMs at some booths in Matila Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly segments.

According to a police official, they received information about an EVM not working at Begum Pur in Rohini but it was rectified.

AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that EVMs at polling booth number 27 were not working in the morning.

"At Prithivi Park polling booth in Tilak Nagar Assembly, EVMs had not been working since 7 am at polling booth - 27. It is the same area where AAP's vote bank is considered," Singh said.

He said the Election Commission claimed that faulty EVMs are changed within ten minutes, but at ground, such claims are telling a different story Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said voters were unable to find their votes at polling booths in his Najafgarh constituency.

"Voters unable to find their votes at polling Booths. It is true that on large scale votes have been deleted. All these are resident of Jai Vihar I, Najafgarh (sic)," Gahlot tweeted.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women.

There are 43 independent candidates.

While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

