LS polls 2019: AAP alleges bogus voting, name deletion from list

AAP legislator and Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot said several voters in his Assembly constituency could not find their names in the voter list.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:35 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: he Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), here on Sunday, alleged bogus voting and deletion of names from the voter list.

Raghav Chadha, AAP candidate for the South Delhi constituency, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of casting "bogus votes" at a polling booth in the government school in Tughlakabad extension area.

"We saw bogus voting in Aruna Asaf Ali School booth in the Tughlakabad extension area. About 8-10 men were found casting votes repeatedly. We caught one of them red-handed," Chadha told media and accused his BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri for the malpractice.

AAP legislator and Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot said several voters in his Assembly constituency could not find their names in the voter list.

"Voters were unable to find their votes at polling booths. It's true on a large scale, votes have been deleted," he tweeted along with photo with residents of Jai Vihar I in Najafgarh.

"It was very frustrating for voters. Constitutional right to vote (has been) taken away... who is responsible? Who is accountable?", Gahlot tweeted.

All the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital went to the polls on Sunday.

 

