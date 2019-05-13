A summer guide to keep your young ones healthy and happy  

By Express News Service

Excessive heat can cause dehydration, damage babies’ skin leading to sunburns, dry eyes, etc., Here is a summer guide for babies.

Sunstroke

Babies sweat less. They have a reduced ability to keep their bodies cool and hence generate more heat while doing exercise.

This can worsen any pre-existing illness, and lead to exhaustion or heat stroke.

Signs of heat stroke in babies include irritability, pale clammy skin, sleepiness, fewer wet nappies, dark-coloured urine, intense thirst, reluctance to feed, dry skin, eyes and mouth and a sunken soft spot on the head.

Heat stroke involves rising body temperature, red hot dry skin, rapid breathing, vomiting confusion and coma. Keep your baby cool by keeping the body wrapped in basics, allowing fresh air and giving sips of boiled, cooled water. Breastfeeding infants should get extra feeds.

Prickly heat

Prickly heat is a fine pin-head-sized red rash with or without tiny blisters. It happens when the sweat gets clogged in the deep layers of the skin. Hydration, cool baths and light cotton clothing are precautionary measures.

skin infections

Give infants regular bath. The skin creases in the neck, armpits and groins should be kept moisture-free and dry to avoid bacterial and fungal skin infections. Change the diapers frequently to avoid irritation due to diaper rash. Do not wrap babies with wet towels.

Going out

Apply sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) not less than 15, prior to exposure to sunlight. Do not apply petroleum jelly or apply ice packs on sunburnt areas.

(The writer is a consultant, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai)