Age just a number: Many senior citizens in Delhi vote with gusto

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, many senior citizens matched the ‘josh’ of the younger lot as they reached to polling booths across the national capital.

Delhi’s oldest voter Bachan Singh came to a polling station in Tilak Vihar with full enthusiasm.

“I will vote for those who worked for us,” the 111-year- old said.

Prem Devi, 80, from Katwaria Sarai was among early birds to cast her vote. She was visibly elated to exercise her democratic right.

“I couldn’t vote in last two elections owing to pain in my knees. But this time I didn’t want to be left out,” said the elderly woman, reached the booth before 8 a.m.

The Election Commission had provided wheel-chair for elders and those physically disabled. There were also school volunteers who were taking the voters in a wheelchair to the polling booth.

“Despite a spinal problem, I came to vote. I have never missed even a single election. I have voted for the Congress because I saw the state transforming for good under this party but whatever mess happened over an alliance disappointed me,” asserted Umaid Singh, 80, from Ambedkar Nagar.

At Model Town, Bimla Rani, 85, said she had voted for development of the country.

For many senior citizens, issues were hyperlocal. Some like Meena Bhattacharya, 72, a resident of C R Park, said she didn’t have any preference.

“No party interests me. There continue to be water problems, and dirty roads.”

Moranjan Mohanty, a senior citizen in IP Extension, felt the debate over important issues such as employment and law and order were restricted only to nationalism.

“That is fine but I have come out to vote so that these issues are again brought to the light.”