Home Cities Delhi

Age just a number: Many senior citizens in Delhi vote with gusto

 On Sunday, many senior citizens matched the ‘josh’ of the younger lot as they reached to polling booths  across the national capital.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Despite age-related problems, the elderly came out with gusto to vote on Sunday | (Naveen Kumar, Parveen Negi & Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, many senior citizens matched the ‘josh’ of the younger lot as they reached to polling booths across the national capital.

Delhi’s oldest voter Bachan Singh came to a polling station in Tilak Vihar with full enthusiasm.

“I will vote for those who worked for us,” the 111-year- old said.

Prem Devi, 80, from Katwaria Sarai was among early birds to cast her vote. She was visibly elated to exercise her democratic right.

“I couldn’t vote in last two elections owing to pain in my knees. But this time I didn’t want to be left out,” said the elderly woman, reached the booth before 8 a.m.

The Election Commission had provided wheel-chair for elders and those physically disabled. There were also school volunteers who were taking the voters in a wheelchair to the polling booth.

“Despite a spinal problem, I came to vote. I have never missed even a single election. I have voted for the Congress because I saw the state transforming for good under this party but whatever mess happened over an alliance disappointed me,” asserted Umaid Singh, 80, from Ambedkar Nagar.

At Model Town, Bimla Rani, 85, said she had voted for development of the country. 

For many senior citizens, issues were hyperlocal. Some like Meena Bhattacharya, 72, a resident of C R Park, said she didn’t have any preference.

“No party interests me. There continue to be water problems,  and dirty roads.” 

Moranjan Mohanty, a senior citizen in IP Extension, felt the debate over important issues such as employment and law and order were restricted only to nationalism.

“That is fine but I have come out to vote so that these issues are again brought to the light.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp