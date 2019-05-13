Home Cities Delhi

An ode to the divine Garden of Eden

Bhumika Sharma talks about her latest Spring/Summer’19 collection
 

Published: 13th May 2019

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Look carefully and you’ll find magic in the littlest of things. And if you want a treasure trove of those, look towards nature. That’s where designer Bhumika Sharma found her Garden of Eden. It is also her garden of God were her devote soul finds blessings, inspirations and incarnations of creative resplendence. Turning towards it once again, she, through her Spring/Summer’19 collection, pays an ode to the divine Garden of Eden, that is also the title of her new design endeavour. 
It’s the dynamicity of nature and its marvellous little wonders that she sartorially translates onto fabrics.

The vibrant flowers looking up to the sun, resplendent leaves glistening under nature’s glory, and colourful birds chirping a happy song… everything finds resonance. “Nature is the greatest source of inspiration that never fails in filling you with awe. There is so much out there to absorb and wonder about. As a creative person, I love the fact that I can interpret nature’s bounty in myriad ways and bring them from the natural world into the tactile world for everybody to enjoy,” says Sharma. 

Leaves, flowers and paisleys form the foundation of her flora-replete prints. The colour palette has been kept in sync to the hues of mother earth with beige, brown, mustard, whites, off-white, grey, and maroon highlighting the rack. You find whimsical prints on muted tones detailed with ruffles, bows and peplums. 
Every collection she works on, a new creative challenge unique to the task at hand, emerges. For this one, it was reproducing the enigma of nature practically and functionally on the garments so that they were not only pretty to look at but also wearable. 

Handcrafted zardozi and Kasab embroideries, pearl and beaded embellishments with hints of Swarovski and mirror work, and hand screen printed textiles have been used generously incorporated in all her collections, and this one is no different. Not to mention embroideries with silver and gold accents are a signature. And with such subtle glimmers, she has written a new summer story. At: Ogaan, Aza, and Carma in addition to select online stores.

