Ashagautam to GG: A smooth ride from vintage to pret

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Textile revivalist Gautam Gupta started his career when he was 16 years old after he fell in love with handmade fabrics while roaming the streets of Banaras. From working on handmade heritage textile, Gupta has now recently shifted his focus on uber-chic pret line, and launched a new label GG on these lines, which will cater to the style quotient of the millenial.

His older label Ashagautam, is an image of luxury, vintage and craft. He joined his mother in 2003 adding new energy into its classic grandeur. So the 37-year-old designer felt it wasn’t fair to experiment with that label. At the same time, there is a growing demand from millenials for a different look in the fusion wear segment, says Gupta. “After working with Indian wear for so long, I felt the need to venture into fusion wear, which is a bigger segment and the future as well. The word style is something which I feel is the future of fashion and will the key for the label. I connect with this word and truly believe in it and also feel it’s easy to be stylish without trying too much. Keeping all these attributes in mind I am making the collection for GG.”

Label GG, he says, is a brand for a muse who wants to enjoy her clothes and loves Indian textiles. “The label still focuses on using Indian textiles, which are still hand woven but carry diverse arts for a contemporary feel. We’ve also played with 3D embroidery as well as vintage ones for that edgy look,” he adds. GG includes shararas, capes, kaftans, structured jackets and tops with drape dhotis, kurtas with palazzos, and palazzo drape saris. Gupta has used pastel shades like leaf green, prism pink, baby blue and Mesa sunrise.

Gupta’s intent for GG was to sport a fresh look, and conducted many experiments with various textiles. “We blended yarns, did the finishing at the fabric development stage to make lighter and softer fabrics because they drape well. We’ve used banana and bamboo yarn for the first time. Matka georgette, munga georgette, linen silk, bamboo silk and banana silk are some of the other textiles we’ve used. We even got Badhan done on georgette.” These textiles have been embellished with zari, pearl, gotta and resham. Zari borders and tassels accessorise the look. “The kind of embroidery used is quite extensive, right from 3D embroidery to vintage. We did appliqué on different fabrics with metallic threads, and used laser cut techniques to create motifs.”

