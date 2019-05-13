Home Cities Delhi

Bolder and muscular 

This compact SUV made big waves when it was first introduced in the market.

Published: 13th May 2019

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

This compact SUV made big waves when it was first introduced in the market. The new version now comes with a bolder and muscular look that has been brought about by the new piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, new side cladding and a newly-designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. It also gets a new headlamp design with daytime running lights that carry a carbon black trim. 

The interiors, which incidentally have been designed by Pininfarina, carry a premium appeal thanks to the quality plastics and materials used. As far as creature comforts are concerned, the TUV300 now gets a new reverse parking camera and 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system. Powering the TUV300 is the tried-and-tested mHAWK100 engine that delivers 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. 

To boost the mileage, Mahindra is now offering the TUV300 with Micro Hybrid tech. In a market where the action is heating up in the small compact SUV segment, Mahindra has kept the TUV300 competitively priced. 

