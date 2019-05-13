Home Cities Delhi

Choice of Delhi slums in poll season: AAP and Congress

It is a toss-up between Sheila Dikshit’s track record and Arvind Kejriwal’s largesse

Published: 13th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:37 AM

Sheila Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most slum voters had a tough time in choosing between Sheila Dikshit’s governance record and Arvind Kejriwal’s work in these neglected settlements in the city. 

Sandwiched between the two leaders and their parties is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a strong national leader.

“Our children get late for school as they spend over an hour waiting in the queues outside toilets. Despite promises, there are still not enough toilets. How will our lives improve?” said Vidhotama Devi, who stays at B R Camp near Race Course in the high-profile New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

For 19-year-old Manav, there is still hope in the slums. Working as an assistant at the RML hospital’s medical shop, the young man feels voting for the AAP would alleviate the problems of the slum.

“Garbage would be strewn all over our slums. Sanitation and cleanliness have majorly improved. There are water tanks and more toilets now.”

The AAP hopes that the slum votes will migrate towards it from the Congress just like it did in the Assembly elections. In North East Delhi alone, there are over 200 unauthorised colonies as well as over 40 slum clusters. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went all out to woo these voters, opening flood gates of development works in unauthorized, slum clusters and Jhuggi Jhopris.

“We cannot say that the AAP government has not done any work. The school campus that we are standing in is now a changed face. But they really are not in the national fight,” said Rita Thakur from Kalyanpuri.

Bhagmati, 50 a resident of Badarpur slum, complained of water shortage and poor roads. In the ‘Jamuna Paar’ constituencies of East and North East Delhi, the voters still give priority to basic civic issues such as sanitation. And, there are some who feel the general election is different. Kamal Kishore, 25, working in a private company, said there was no wrong in continuance if a government worked fine. 

