Home Cities Delhi

Court to record Atishi's statement in her plea against Gautam Gambhir 

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Atishi

AAP leader Atishi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday directed AAP leader Atishi to record her statement in her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas directed Marlena to appear before the court on May 31, the next date of hearing.

The court had earlier asked Marlena to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Marlena is pitted against Gambhir in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, where polling was held on Sunday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atishi Gautam Gambhir Atishi Marlena Delhi AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp