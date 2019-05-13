Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Eye on Centre, Muslims in Delhi tilt to Congress

Mohammad Shahid, a member of a residents’ welfare association in Bara Hindu Rao, said that since the polls had national importance, most Muslim voters favoured the Congress.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

A man with his baby waits outside a booth in Chandni Chowk. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a voting trend clearly visible on Sunday, which appeared to prove true the fears of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress seems to have got the support of minorities in the national capital.

Muslim voters largely seemed to be favouring the Congress in Delhi. The AAP had tried hard to forge a poll alliance with the Congress, driven by the fear that the anti-BJP votes might shift to that party.

“Earlier, I and all my friends used to eat together from one plate. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the hate-mongers openly abuse and ridicule me due to my religion. They have poisoned the minds of young children by posting videos on social media. Are we even thinking of the next generation, which is growing up in such a communally charged environment?” asked Khalid ul Islam, a guest teacher in Mustafabad, explaining the mood among Muslim voters.

In Seemapuri, Sayed Javed Ali voted for the Congress, which he sees as the alternative to Modi. 

“In 2014, I thought Modi would do good work because he spoke of development. But that was just a trick to get votes. After Modi came to power, so much hatred has been given support by the government. Mob lynching is happening in all states, and BJP leaders can be seen in videos speaking of it as an achievement. We do not ask to be treated in a special way, but at least do not question the patriotism of people who for generations have taken birth in the country. The atmosphere is very bad, so I voted for the Congress,” said Ali.

He added the AAP was a good option in Assembly polls, but it lacked the strength to match the BJP nationally.

“This is the time to beat communal forces, and the ruling party (in Delhi) seems incapable of doing that. I did not vote for AAP this time, but may do so in the Assembly polls next year,” he said. 

Burhanuddin, a businessman from the Jama Masjid area, said only the Congress looked strong enough to challenge the BJP, so the community had decided to vote strategically.

“We have to see the larger picture, so we need to vote sensibly, ignoring local issues,” he said.

