Lok Sabha elections 2019: First-time Delhi voters stress on jobs, education and stable leader

Young voters came out in large numbers to vote for women’s safety, economic development, job opportunities and a stable government, in the national capital on Sunday. 

Published: 13th May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:35 AM

A first time voter shows her finger with indelible ink mark after casting her vote at a polling station at Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Young voters came out in large numbers to vote for women’s safety, economic development, job opportunities and a stable government, in the national capital on Sunday. 

“My concern is development. I am a professional squash player and I want India’s facilities to be on par with other countries,” said Janet Vidhi, a resident of South Extension. 

For many first-timers, it was about choosing a stable government and comparing the last five years’ work of NDA government to that of earlier governments’.

Preeti Chander, 19, a student of political science at Delhi University, said, “The present government deserves another five-year term to complete the schemes it initiated recently. I think it has been a good term and hope they continue the good work.”

The lack of job opportunities was a concern voiced by many voters across Delhi.

“I am planning to pursue my higher education in law. But elders in my family advise me against it as there are not enough employment opportunities. I hope at least the next government takes steps to attract more jobs with satisfactory salaries to our country,” said Anees, 21, a first-time voter from Seelampur in North East Delhi constituency.  

Dolly, 20, exercised her franchise to help build a safe Delhi for women.

“I voted for the Congress as I feel they will work for women’s safety,” said the geography honours student.

Posing for a selfie with his parents outside the polling booth in Andrewsganj, Gautam, a third-year student at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, said his choice was different to that of his father’s, who voted for the BJP.

“I voted for (Arvind) Kejriwal. I think he has done a commendable job in the fields of education and health in New Delhi.”    

