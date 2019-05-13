Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Pink booths, a pleasant surprise in Delhi

Published: 13th May 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A voter clicks pictures near an all-women polling booth in Rohini. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ‘pink’ all-women polling booths seem to have created quite an impression among voters in the national capital. Adorned with pink sheets, white and pink balloons, a lounge-like area with comfortable seating, a selfie point and coolers to help voters beat the heat, they stood out hugely from the regular booths during Sunday’s polls.

Tucked away in a corner of Sector 8, Rohini of the North West Delhi constituency housed one such booth. Voters were left pleasantly surprised as they walked in to exercise their franchise. To top it all, women voters here were gifted a toy and shawl as tokens of appreciation.

Amusement was writ large on their faces while they made a beeline at booths right from the early hours.

“I am a first-time voter and I had not imagined it to be so nice. I have seen several booths on television before, so this arrangement was the perfect gift for first-timers like me,” 19-year-old Divyanka Sharma said with a grin.

The Election Commission (EC) had set up 17 all-women polling booths across the seven constituencies in Delhi. The returning officer in Rohini said such initiatives would encourage women to come out and vote in large numbers.

Even those who had exercised their mandate several times earlier approved of the new arrangements.

“The polling staff was very helpful. They had a smile on all the time and took efforts to make first-timers feel at home. The best part was that senior citizens and persons with disabilities were given priority and exempted from queues,” Rashmi Singh, 45, said.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at the all-women polling booth in Jaffarabad in North East Delhi constituency. Women were welcomed to the booth with flowers and soft drinks. 

