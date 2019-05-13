Lok Sabha elections 2019: Student volunteers earn praise for support

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Student volunteers won praise for promptly bringing wheelchairs for elderly citizens and differently abled people, besides assisting them to the booths.

These volunteers were students of Class XII from various schools.

“We have been given training over two days of how to conduct ourselves on the polling day. Our main aim is to help the people with disabilities and old people,” said Amar Sharma, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 8 Rohini.

However, the facilities for student volunteers were not up to the mark at all polling booths. In Tahirpur’s Leprosy Colony, a student volunteer said there were no refreshments or drinking water available for them despite the summer heat.