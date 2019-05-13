Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Three Delhi biggies claim of winning all seven seats

Published: 13th May 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Voters show their voting identity cards as they wait in queues at Batla House polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in New Delhi Sunday May 12 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All three major stakeholders — the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party — claimed victory on all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi which recorded about 60.50 % per cent voting on Sunday. 

At a press conference in the evening at the party headquarters, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said he was confident of win on all seven seats after feedbacks from 14 district presidents and all candidates.

“I am of the view that BJP is going to win all the seven seats in Delhi, the AAP will be at the third position and some of its candidates may forfeit security deposits. The AAP’s political standard has degraded so much that it is assaulting the BJP workers because of the frustration of losing the elections,” said Tiwari, who is party’s candidate in North East Delhi. 

Delhi BJP’s media co-in charge Neelkant Baskhi and media head Ashok Goel Devraha were present at the press event. The saffron party is hoping to repeat the 2014 feat of winning all seven seats in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said that she was hoping that the love and affection of Delhiites towards the Congress candidates would turned into votes.

“The Congress party would sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, and help Congress president Rahul Gandhi to form a government at the Centre after May 23,” she said.

The former chief minister also thanked the Election Commission, the poll staff and the police for the peaceful polling in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, after casting his vote, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he “used hatred” during the elections but the Congress “used love”.

After voting in the afternoon, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the people would appreciate the party’s work especially in the four sectors of power, water, health, and education.

“The AAP will win on all seven seats. I appeal to the voters to come out in large number to vote and give apt reply to those who had deceived you in the name of demonetisation, GST, sealing, `15 lakh, black money, employment, and inflation,” Singh tweeted.  

