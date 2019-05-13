Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Many return in dismay as names ‘go’ missing

In the days leading to the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP and the BJP had engaged in a war of words, accusing each another of deleting voters’ names from electoral rolls. 

Published: 13th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

A voter checks the voters list at a polling station at Rajinder Nagar on Sunday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Nawab, 60, rushed to the polling station set up in a school on Chamelian Road following afternoon prayers on Sunday, only to be informed that his name did not figure in the electoral rolls.

“I got a new voter ID two months ago. In fact, I have used it on several occasions as an identity proof. It is strange that the only purpose I can’t use it for is to vote,” said Nawab, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao in Chandni Chowk constituency. 

Nawab is among several hundred electorates in the national capital who had to return home disappointed after having found their names missing from voters’ list in polling booths. Several voters also entered into a verbal altercation with the staff when they were asked to go back.

In the days leading to the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP and the BJP had engaged in a war of words, accusing each another of deleting voters’ names from electoral rolls. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Mohammad Shokeen, 68, and twelve members of his family also met the same fate as Nawab on Sunday. “This is not acceptable. We are the original residents of this area,” said a furious Shokeen.

Their names were not part of the list despite them residing at the same address in Delhi for 32 years. Shokeen lives with his family in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar D Block.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the election officials had been telling people to check their details in voter lists for the last six months.

“Several awareness campaigns were held. They should have checked the list before going to vote. If their names were missing, they should have filled form 6 and submitted it to us. We had accepted forms till April 13,” Singh explained.

Harjeet Singh Khurana, 64, a businessman and resident of Model Town, also found his name missing from the list.

“I have all the documents such as Aadhar card, ration card, pan card and other proof to establish that I am a resident of this constituency, but my name is not there in the list. I am going to the polling centre. Let’s see what happens,” Khurana said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp