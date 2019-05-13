Lok Sabha elections 2019: Many return in dismay as names ‘go’ missing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Nawab, 60, rushed to the polling station set up in a school on Chamelian Road following afternoon prayers on Sunday, only to be informed that his name did not figure in the electoral rolls.

“I got a new voter ID two months ago. In fact, I have used it on several occasions as an identity proof. It is strange that the only purpose I can’t use it for is to vote,” said Nawab, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao in Chandni Chowk constituency.

Nawab is among several hundred electorates in the national capital who had to return home disappointed after having found their names missing from voters’ list in polling booths. Several voters also entered into a verbal altercation with the staff when they were asked to go back.

In the days leading to the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP and the BJP had engaged in a war of words, accusing each another of deleting voters’ names from electoral rolls.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Mohammad Shokeen, 68, and twelve members of his family also met the same fate as Nawab on Sunday. “This is not acceptable. We are the original residents of this area,” said a furious Shokeen.

Their names were not part of the list despite them residing at the same address in Delhi for 32 years. Shokeen lives with his family in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar D Block.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the election officials had been telling people to check their details in voter lists for the last six months.

“Several awareness campaigns were held. They should have checked the list before going to vote. If their names were missing, they should have filled form 6 and submitted it to us. We had accepted forms till April 13,” Singh explained.

Harjeet Singh Khurana, 64, a businessman and resident of Model Town, also found his name missing from the list.

“I have all the documents such as Aadhar card, ration card, pan card and other proof to establish that I am a resident of this constituency, but my name is not there in the list. I am going to the polling centre. Let’s see what happens,” Khurana said.

