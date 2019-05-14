Home Cities Delhi

4 high courts to get new chief justices

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of four judges as chief justices of the high courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. 

Published: 14th May 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of four judges as chief justices of the high courts of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. 

A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi recommended Justice DN Patel’s appointment as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court since incumbent Chief Justice Rajendra Menon is set to retire. Likewise, promotions of justices AA Kureshi, V Ramasubramanian and RS Chauhan as chief justices of high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana respectively have been recommended.

Justice Ramasubramanian is the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in the Telangana High Court. While recommending his elevation, a collegium said it had taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one chief justice from the Madras High Court.
In Telangana, the post of CJ for the recently constituted separate high court has been vacant. 

