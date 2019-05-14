Home Cities Delhi

'BJP agent' booked for casting votes on behalf of women in Faridabad

A video capturing the incident went viral on social media.

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Palwal Police in Haryana have arrested an agent, allegedly of the BJP, who was seen pressing the EVM button on behalf of women voters at a polling station in outer Faridabad on Sunday. He was booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.
While the District Election Office (DEO), Faridabad, took the matter “very seriously”, Haryana BJP Spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu, while condemning the incident, claimed that the accused was not a BJP worker.

A police officer said the FIR was registered against Giriraj Singh, the accused polling agent, under Sections 171 C (Undue influence at elections) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and 135 (imprisonment for a term) under the RP Act. 

Singh was produced in a court on Monday and released on bail.

“The accused went ahead and voted for BJP on behalf of a few women,” the officer said.

The complaint was filed by the presiding officer Amit Attri at the polling station in Asawati village.

Attri said Singh pressed a button thrice on the pretext of helping voters.

“I stopped him each time but Giriraj did not listen. While he was at it, a person shot a video which later went viral. As some more voters came in, he managed to escape,” he said in the complaint.

The DEO said, “The matter taken very seriously by the administration of Faridabad district. ARO Bharat Bhushan Gogia rushed to the spot . Soon he was joined by the observer SH Sanjay Kumar, who investigated the matter.”

