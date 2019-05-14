Examine and acknowledge your traits to be happy

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

Nowadays there seems to be a crisis, disappointment, and conflict of duality at every step of life. How do we deal with this? How do we prevent the self from becoming pessimistic or disheartened? Today the great modern disease of human consciousness is all about looking outward to find means to derive happiness without examining inner self, the values, and motives; relying and depending more on the external signals and hoping for the best.

However, life cannot be created with such hopes as there are no short cuts to happiness. In today’s world, no individual and nothing can create a permanent state of well-being within us as it is our prerogative and responsibility. The external factors can guide and inspire us ,but ultimately our life is what we make out of it.

True happiness or a lack of it does not come from external things but from what is inside oneself. For example, money is not the means to happiness nor is it the cause of one’s unhappiness. It is our own attitudes and values that determine the use or misuse of external instruments, whether that is money, a person, an event or an object.

A reflective examination can lead to illuminating change. So, to reorientate our consciousness, we require a consciousness based on self-knowledge, the knowledge of the spiritual self which creates self-respect and positivity, enabling us to gain the right perspective on life which in turn can help us deal with any kind of negativity. Accordingly, with positivity, we experience inner strength to cope with external issues affecting the sense of balance in our life. When we are more positive towards self, we are positive towards others too.

Inner strength also comes when we interact with others in such a way that love, peace, and happiness are honestly expressed. The pivotal point is honesty because there cannot be a sense of fulfilment through falsehood, imitation or duality expressed through attitude. Hence, the need of the hour is to live a life based on eternal spiritual principles that allow us to keep a positive attitude. Spirituality is not a system or technique of worship or ritual. It is in essence knowing how to lead a life. A spiritual person is one who has found that spark of eternal reference within which gives him or her not only deep contentment but also a sense of purpose.

The first prerequisite for spirituality is a life that functions appropriately and thinks and cares about one’s self in the most decent way. Thinking and caring about one’s self in an inappropriate way creates too much dependence on others, too many needs, too many demands and too much possessiveness. So the right way to proceed is to first examine oneself and then acknowledge the positive and the negative traits within us. So, let us awaken the expression of the divine within us to live a fulfilling joyful life.