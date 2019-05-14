Kheer, karela and curry hotspot

Sameer Bawa By

Express News Service

The new menu at Finch felt as musical and colourful as the bird that hails from Australia and the polar regions. I grew inquisitive and decided to have an early dinner. The menu is not very elaborate, but quite varied and focusses equally on regional Indian and global delicacies. We began with the Pumpkin and Coconut Puree soup along with the Karela salad. The soup, with its very delicate flavour profile, was soul food and prepped us for the meal ahead. On the other hand, I was moved by the sheer ingenuity in preparation of the Karela salad – crispy rings of bitter gourd tossed in a tangy raw mango relish with few tomatoes and shallots. Simple yet brilliant!

For appetisers, I tried the Dhakai Chaat, Spinach and Rosemary Brioche, Dimsum Basket of Edamame & Truffle in Cream Cheese, and a portion of Siya Mirch Tikka. Prepared by Chef Richa Johri, she ensures that all the dishes flirt with your taste buds without leaving you overwhelmed with the uni-dimensional flavours. For example, the Dhakai Chaat, a crunchy paapdi with softer fried arbi, was balanced by yoghurt, date and jaggery chutney. On the contrary, the spinach dish felt wholesome with garlic cream cheese and onion marmalade, and a shot of mushroom tea. Mirch Tikka was a unique take on Chicken Tikka. After marinating with pipli (long peppers), morsels of well-cooked chicken are rolled in crushed papads and served. Personally, I’d want the marination to have amalgamated better with the meat, and the outer coating of papads to be more crunchy and spicy.

For the mains, we requested for Hyderabadi Khatti Dal, Achaari Kathal Tikka Masala, Kaju Sukkhe with a portion of Chicken Elettaria. The dal stole the show. Tempered with tamarind and curry leaves, it felt homely, and it is one preparation that will make me visit The Finch over and over again. The Elettaria’s thick and sumptuous curry with strong green cardamom flavour and aroma, was another winner. Served with crisp garlic naan, it can satiate strong carb and curry cravings. The Achaari Kathal and the Mangalorean preparation of Kaju Sukkhe with neer dosa hit the spot. We wrapped up meal with some Kheer Gil-e-Firdaus and a portion of tender coconut and lychee cream with crumbles. Between the two, my vote would go to the kheer made from bottle gourd and rice, laced with saffron.

A knowledgeable staff and efficient service are other high points. Spread over three floors, the restaurant has live music on the topmost floor on select days. The fully stocked bar makes it a good spot for an after-work drink and a quick snack. I am yet to try the Rendang curry, mutton pepper fry and Tabak Maas, and hope to do so on my next visit!

In a nutshell

The fully stocked bar also makes it a good spot for an after-work drink and a quick snack.

The Finch

At: M 80, Greater

Kailash II

Meal for

two : I 2500 (Without Alcohol)